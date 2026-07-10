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Brewers' Jake Bauers: Hammers homer Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bauers went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 8-4 victory over the Cardinals.

Bauers had the biggest hit of the night for Milwaukee, clubbing a three-run blast in the third inning to give the team a 6-0 lead. The long ball was his 17th of the campaign, which is already a career-high mark after he went deep 12 times in three separate previous seasons. Bauers has been a pleasant first-half surprise for the Brewers and fantasy managers alike, as his .873 OPS ranks 18th in the league and his 57 RBI are tied for 23rd.

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