Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Bauers has started in just one of the Brewers' last seven games, with the 29-year-old sitting against four left-handers and two right-handers during that stretch. While the ongoing absence of Garrett Mitchell (oblique) has opened up a spot in the outfield, the left-handed-hitting Bauers hasn't been able to take control of a strong-side platoon role. Expect the Brewers continue to use a rotation of Bauers, Isaac Collins and Daz Cameron in left field until Mitchell's eventual return pushes Jackson Chourio from center field back to left.