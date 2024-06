Junis (shoulder/head) is beginning his minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday night in Triple-A Nashville, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Reports.

Junis was cleared for his rehab assignment Monday, but it is now clear that the assignment is starting Tuesday. The righty has been out since early April due to a right shoulder impingement as well as a head injury that later occurred in batting practice. He will need several outings to build himself back up.