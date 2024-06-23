Junis tossed three innings out of the bullpen in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Padres, giving up two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two.

Though it might not have been manager Pat Murphy's plan heading into the day, Junis essentially piggybacked starter Carlos F. Rodriguez, who was pulled from the contest after laboring through four innings and racking up 72 pitches. Meanwhile, Junis -- who was making his first appearance since April 2 following his recent reinstatement from the 60-day injured list -- was far more efficient, needing just 39 pitches to record nine outs while largely steering clear of damage until Kyle Higashioka took him deep in the seventh inning for a two-run home run. With Rodriguez now 0-3 with a 7.30 ERA through his first three big-league starts, it wouldn't be surprising if the Brewers optioned him to Triple-A Nashville to open up a starting spot for Junis, who had previously been part of the Opening Day rotation before landing on the shelf in April.