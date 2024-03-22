Junis didn't pitch as scheduled Friday due to a shoulder injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said the team doesn't believe Junis' injury to be serious, but the Brewers will likely still take a closer look at Junis just to be safe. Junis has posted a 5.91 ERA and 1.22 WHIP across 10.2 innings this spring, and his chances at making Milwaukee's Opening Day rotation increased significantly after the Brewers optioned Aaron Ashby to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.