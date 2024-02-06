Junis signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Brewers on Monday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Junis has been used out of the bullpen for the majority of the last two seasons while with San Francisco (four starts in 63 outings), but McDaniel notes that Milwaukee plans to see what he can do as a starting pitcher. He should have a good chance to claim a spot near the back end of the Brewers' rotation, especially following the departure of Corbin Burnes to the Orioles less than a week ago.