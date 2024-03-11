Junis started and threw four scoreless innings in Sunday's exhibition contest. He did not allow a hit, hit a batter and posted a 3:2 K:BB in the contest.

Junis was tagged for four earned runs over 2.0 innings in his spring debut, but the results were much better his second time out, even though only 33 of the 56 pitches he tossed were strikes. Junis will occupy a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster after signing a one-year, $7 million contract with the team, and he is pushing to break camp in the starting rotation.