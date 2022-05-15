site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jandel Gustave: To IL with hamstring injury
RotoWire Staff
Gustave suffered a right hamstring injury Saturday and will go on the 15-day injured list, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He has a 5.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 13 innings through 12 appearances. Gustave will be sidelined until May 30 at the earliest.
