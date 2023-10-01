Junk was recalled from Triple- Nashville on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Junk made his lone big-league appearance of the season in April and allowed five runs (four earned) over 4.2 frames in a start at Arizona. He also underwhelmed at Triple-A with a 4.18 ERA over 140 innings but will rejoin the big club for the final game of the regular season.
