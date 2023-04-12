Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed after Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks that Junk will start the series finale in Arizona on Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected after he was called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier Tuesday, Junk will be filling the rotation spot of Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), who was moved to the 15-day injured list. Junk had turned in a pair of five-inning outings over his first two appearances at Nashville, striking out seven while allowing just eight baserunners.