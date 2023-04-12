Junk (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during a 7-3 loss to Arizona. He struck out two.

Junk was just called up from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and filled in for Brandon Woodruff, who was recently moved to the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury. The young right-hander struggled early and often, but his biggest blemish came on a three-run homer by Lourdes Gurriel in the third, which gave Arizona a 4-0 lead. Junk figures to remain in the rotation for another turn or two, but he's currently not an attractive streaming option.