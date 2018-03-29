Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Makes Opening Day roster
Aguilar has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster.
Aguilar hit a respectable .265/.331/.505 with 16 homers across 311 plate appearances while working as the Brewers' backup first baseman in 2017, but with a more crowded roster this season, it's unclear how the Brewers plan to utilize him. Ryan Braun is expected to start at first base against southpaws, leaving Aguilar to serve primarily as a bench bat while picking up occasional starts. There's still a possibility he gets moved, however, as Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Brewers are still looking at adding another pitcher. Barring an injury to Braun or Eric Thames, Aguilar likely won't see enough at-bats in his current situation to be fantasy relevant.
