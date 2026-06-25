Brewers' Joel Kuhnel: Escapes with sixth save

Kuhnel earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win against the Reds, allowing one hit and two walks with no strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

With Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe both unavailable, Kuhnel was called upon to thwart a late comeback by the Reds. He recorded the final out of the eighth inning before escaping a bases-loaded jam in the ninth with a game-ending double play. The 31-year-old has now gone 2-for-3 in save chances for Milwaukee, though he's yielded runs in four of seven appearances with the club. For the year, he's collected six saves and five holds to go along with a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings between the Athletics and Brewers.