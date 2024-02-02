Ortiz was traded from the Orioles to the Brewers along with DL Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft in exchange for Corbin Burnes on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This should be a positive move for Ortiz, as he was stuck in a loaded system in Baltimore that likely would have blocked him from a full-time role in the majors. Now, he'll head to a team with questions at third base in particular, and with a strong showing in spring training, he could be the Opening Day starter at the hot corner. Ortiz's defensive value, hit tool and speed are his carrying skills, though he isn't likely to offer much power.