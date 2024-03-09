Ortiz is 4-for-16 (.250) with a home run, a double, four RBI, two runs, a steal and a 2:4 BB:K through six games this spring.

Ortiz has fared well at the plate during the exhibition season, as after six appearances he owns an .833 OPS. The Brewers -- who acquired Ortiz as part of the Corbin Burnes deal -- are evaluating where he fits best, as he has already seen action at the three infield spots left of first base. Ortiz will be blocked at his natural position of shortstop as long as Willy Adames is around, but he is firmly in the mix for a role at both second and third base.