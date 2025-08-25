Ortiz (hamstring) fielded grounders Monday and hopes to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 1, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz suffered a left hamstring strain last Thursday and was placed on the IL on Friday. He'll have to show he can ramp up his running without issue before convincing the Brewers he'll need only a minimum absence, but Ortiz seems to be doing well during the early stages of his recovery.