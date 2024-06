Ortiz (neck) will start at third base and bat leadoff during Saturday's game versus the Cubs.

Ortiz made an early exit from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers and sat out Friday's series opener due to neck problems, but he's feeling well enough to play Saturday. The 25-year-old third baseman has found a good amount of success at the plate recently, going 5-for-14 with a solo home run over his last five games.