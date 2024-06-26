Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Ortiz was removed from Wednesday's win over the Rangers due to a neck injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

The injury apparently surfaced during last week's series against the Angels, and it prompted his removal from Wednesday's contest in the sixth inning after going 0-for-2. Ortiz's ability to play through the issue indicates it isn't a serious concern, so he could be back in action Friday versus the Cubs following Thursday's team off day.