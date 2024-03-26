Ortiz could see an uptick in playing time as a result of Garrett Mitchell's (hand) injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Mitchell on the shelf for a while with a fractured hand, Brewers manager Pat Murphy mentioned Monday that Sal Frelick could go back to being a regular outfielder for a while. That would open up more playing time at third base, where Ortiz would seem to be the most likely to benefit. Andruw Monasterio is also a candidate for more at-bats at third if Frelick shifts to the outfield.