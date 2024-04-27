Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBI during Friday's win over the Yankees.

Ortiz was able to finally check off his first MLB home run with a two-run shot off Luis Gil in the second inning, and he delivered an RBI single in the 11th inning to give the Brewers the win in walk-off fashion. The 25-year-old infielder has been struggling at the plate recently, going just 1-for-15 across his last five games prior to Friday's contest, though his above-average defense at third base should allow him to continue starting on a consistent basis.