Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.

The shortstop kept the line moving from the ninth spot in the order, and Ortiz has three multi-hit performances in the last five games as he continues to climb out of an early-season hole. Over his last 20 contests, the 27-year-old is slashing .284/.314/.388 with four doubles, a homer, a steal, nine RBI and 12 runs.