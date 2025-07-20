Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Ortiz opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning and added a solo shot in the eighth. That homer ended up being the difference as the Dodgers' rally in the eighth came up a run short. Ortiz is 5-for-16 over his last five games and continues to see a majority of the playing time at shortstop. For the year, he is slashing a modest .214/.270/.314 with seven homes, 30 RBI, 38 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 95 games.