Ortiz was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to right hamstring soreness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman was penciled in atop the order with lefty Yusei Kikuchi pitching for Toronto but will instead be held out due to the hamstring issue. Andruw Monasterio replaced him at third base and the leadoff spot. Ortiz should be considered day-to-day heading into Wednesday's series finale versus the Blue Jays.