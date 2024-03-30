Ortiz isn't in the Brewers' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Ortiz started at second base Opening Day versus left-handed starter Jose Quintana, but he will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout with righty Luis Severino on the mound for New York. The left-handed bats of Brice Turang and Oliver Dunn will cover second and third base, respectively.
