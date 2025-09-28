default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Andruw Monasterio will receive the nod at shortstop in place of Ortiz in the regular-season finale. Unless he's called upon off the bench, Ortiz will finish his third big-league campaign with a .231 average, seven home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 RBI and 62 runs in 148 games.

More News