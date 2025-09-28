Brewers' Joey Ortiz: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Andruw Monasterio will receive the nod at shortstop in place of Ortiz in the regular-season finale. Unless he's called upon off the bench, Ortiz will finish his third big-league campaign with a .231 average, seven home runs, 14 stolen bases, 45 RBI and 62 runs in 148 games.
