Ortiz exited Tuesday night's game against the Cubs after fouling a pitch off his knee, and manager Pat Murphy said Ortiz won't play Wednesday versus Chicago, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

X-rays on Ortiz's knee came back negative, so he should be considered day-to-day. On top of the knee issue, Ortiz was also dealing with a stomach bug Tuesday. Andruw Monasterio could fill in at shortstop in place of Ortiz on Wednesday.