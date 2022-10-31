Singleton agreed Monday with the Brewers on a minor-league contract, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
For the first time since 2017, Singleton made his return to affiliated ball in 2022 and provided a nice blend of power and on-base skills for Triple-A Nashville in Milwaukee's organization. While playing in 134 games, the 31-year-old first baseman slashed .219/.375/.434 with 24 home runs and a 20.4 percent walk rate across 581 plate appearances. He'll likely get the opportunity to join the Brewers for big-league camp this spring as a non-roster invitee, but the expectation is that he'll report back to Nashville for the start of the 2023 campaign.