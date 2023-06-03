Singleton will have his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Singleton will have a chance to play in the majors for the first time since 2015. The 31-year-old first baseman was signed to a minor-league contract over the winter, and he hit .258 with 10 homers and an .867 OPS over 178 plate appearances with Nashville. Singleton could see time at first base as well as designated hitter while he's with the Brew Crew, but he isn't worth fantasy consideration in leagues at this time.