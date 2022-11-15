Singleton was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster Tuesday.
Singleton recently re-signed with Milwaukee on a minor-league deal, and he's now been bumped up to the 40-man roster. The 31-year-old, who was a highly-regarded prospect with the Astros nearly a decade ago, spent 2022 at Triple-A Nashville and had a .219/.375/.434 slash line with 24 home runs, 87 RBI and 84 runs in 134 games. He'll likely receive an invite to big-league camp but will need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of cracking the Opening Day roster.