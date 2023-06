Singleton is not in the starting lineup Sunday versus Oakland.

Singleton will head to the bench as the Brewers face off with southpaw JP Sears on Sunday. Singleton has gone 3-for-22 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored while drawing a walk and striking out six times since being promoted from Triple-A Nashville on June 3. Christian Yelich will slot in at designated hitter while Blake Perkins enters the lineup in left field and will bat eighth as Milwaukee looks to avoid the sweep.