Brewers' Jose Quintana: Eyeing start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (calf) played catch without issue Tuesday and is slated to do some running Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He'll likely need to throw a bullpen session within the next couple days, too, but if all goes well Quintana will start Sunday's game in St. Louis. The veteran left-hander had to depart his last outing with a mild left calf strain, but he has a good chance to avoid missing any starts.
