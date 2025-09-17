Quintana (calf) played catch without issue Tuesday and is slated to do some running Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He'll likely need to throw a bullpen session within the next couple days, too, but if all goes well Quintana will start Sunday's game in St. Louis. The veteran left-hander had to depart his last outing with a mild left calf strain, but he has a good chance to avoid missing any starts.