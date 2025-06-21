Brewers' Jose Quintana: Stingy in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (5-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-0 rout of the Twins, allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out only one.
The veteran lefty wasn't dominant, generating just four swinging strikes among his 90 pitches (52 total strikes), but Quintana got plenty of weak contact after the Brewers staked him to a 4-0 lead through two innings. The quality start was his third of the season, and Quintana will take a 2.98 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:25 K:BB through 54.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rockies.
