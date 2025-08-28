Quintana (10-5) took the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

It was a tough outing for the veteran left-hander, whose four walks matched a season high. Coming into the day, Quintana had not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last six starts, posting a 2.94 ERA in that span (33.2 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 3.96 through 21 starts (114.2 innings) this season with a 1.29 WHIP and 77:43 K:BB. Quintana will look to bounce back his next time out, currently slated for next week at home against the Phillies.