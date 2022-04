Hader earned the save in Tuesday's win over the Pirates, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

The Pirates brought the tying run to the on-deck circle, which prompted Brewers manager Craig Counsell to bring in his closer. Hader struck out Tucupita Marcano on a called third strike to earn his ninth save of the season. The rate of saves will almost certainly slow down, but the early returns have been greater than even Hader's loudest proponents could have hoped for.