Milwaukee activated Teheran (hip) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Teheran will return to the Brewers in a long relief role after missing several weeks because of a right hip impingement. He had posted a 4.74 ERA and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to landing on the IL in late July.
More News
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Waiting in minors for activation•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Makes another rehab start•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Thrives in latest rehab start•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Roughed up in Triple-A start•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Cleared for rehab assignment•