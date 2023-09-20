Milwaukee activated Teheran (hip) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Teheran will return to the Brewers in a long relief role after missing several weeks because of a right hip impingement. He had posted a 4.74 ERA and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to landing on the IL in late July.