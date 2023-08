Teheran (hip) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Friday with High-A Wisconsin.

Teheran should again be an option for the Brewers, as either a starter or long reliever, after a couple of outings on the farm. The 32-year-old right-hander had pitched to a 4.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB in 62.2 innings (11 starts) prior to landing on the injured list in late July with a right hip impingement.