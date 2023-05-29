Teheran will start Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jays in Toronto, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Teheran will pick up a second straight turn through the Milwaukee rotation after he acquitted himself well in his Brewers debut last Thursday, when he struck out five and gave up one run on four hits and one walk over five innings in a losing effort versus the Giants. The right-hander will draw a tougher test Wednesday on the road, but even if his performance dips a bit, Teheran should have some leash in a Milwaukee rotation that's currently without all of Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), Wade Miley (lat), Eric Lauer (shoulder) and Aaron Ashby (shoulder).
