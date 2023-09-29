The Brewers designated Teheran for assignment Friday.
After starting the season hot with a 1.53 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 35.1 innings across his first six starts, Teheran has allowed 29 earned runs over 36.1 frames since June 27. His second-half struggles will ultimately cost Teheran his spot on the Crew's 40-man roster, and it will be given to Caleb Boushley, who is set to make his MLB debut Friday.
