Teheran (3-5) allowed one hit across four scoreless innings, earning the win in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Teheran took over to provide some long relief after Corbin Burnes pitched four innings, responding with four clean innings of his own to keep the team shutout intact. The right-hander has shown well in bulk relief this month, pitching to a 2 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with six strikeouts across nine innings.