Teheran (hip) made the fourth start of his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Nashville, striking out five in five innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Teheran covered five frames for the second rehab outing in a row, though after tossing 72 pitches his last time out, the right-hander was lifted after 60 pitches (34 strikes) on Sunday. He appears to be sufficiently stretched out for starting duty again following his placement on the 15-day injured list July 30 with a right hip impingement, but the Brewers don't have an immediate need for Teheran in their rotation. Colin Rea has been solid enough in two turns through the rotation since rejoining the Brewers earlier this month as a replacement for injured No. 5 starter Adrian Houser (elbow).