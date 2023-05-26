Teheran (0-1) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings, taking the loss versus the Giants on Thursday.

Teheran didn't pitch in affiliated ball during 2022, instead pitching in the Atlantic and Mexican Leagues. He had an uninspiring 5.63 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 40 innings with Triple-A El Paso as part of the Padres organization before latching on with the Brewers this week. All things considered, this was a positive debut for Teheran, aside from the lack of run support. He threw 54 of 83 pitches for strikes, showing that he can still handle a starter's workload. With Eric Lauer (shoulder), Wade Miley (lat/rib), Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Aaron Ashby (shoulder) all out into June at a minimum, Teheran should be an option for multiple starts going forward. He's lined up for a road start in Toronto next week.