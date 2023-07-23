Teheran allowed a run on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

Teheran was tagged for 17 runs over 16.1 innings across his last three starts, a stark downturn compared to his impressive work to begin his Milwaukee tenure. He was back in solid form with his fifth quality start of the year, and against a dangerous offense to boot. The right-hander is now at a 3.75 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 40:11 K:BB through 57.2 innings over 10 starts this season. He's on track to get another look at Atlanta's lineup in a road rematch next weekend.