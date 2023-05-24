Teheran is expected to start for the Brewers on Thursday versus the Giants, barring any issues with his physical Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Teheran has agreed to terms on a major-league deal with the Brew Crew, but the contract won't be official under he goes through a medical review. Assuming no red flags arise, he'll make his Brewers debut Thursday as a rotation fill-in while the club battles multiple injuries. Teheran last pitched in the majors in 2021 and held a 5.62 ERA and 45:16 K:BB over 40 innings at the Triple-A level this season.