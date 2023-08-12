Teheran (hip) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday's bullpen session would be the first of three for Teheran before he embarks on a rehab assignment. There's still no exact return date in place for the 32-year-old righty, but he seems to be in line for a return toward the end of August.
