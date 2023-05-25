Teheran has been confirmed as the Brewers' starter Thursday night against the Giants.
Teheran ultimately passed his physical after agreeing to a one-year, $1.5 million major-league contract with Milwaukee earlier this week. He'll jump right into the rotation mix, though expectations should be rather low. The 32-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in a game at the MLB level since 2021, and he was sporting a rough 5.63 ERA through 40 innings (eight starts) this season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Padres prior to opting out of what was a minor-league pact.
More News
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Tentatively scheduled for Thursday•
-
Brewers' Julio Teheran: Inks majors contract with Brewers•
-
Julio Teheran: Opts out of minors deal•
-
Padres' Julio Teheran: Re-signs with San Diego•
-
Julio Teheran: Opts out of deal with San Diego•
-
Padres' Julio Teheran: Moved to minor-league camp•