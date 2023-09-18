Teheran (hip) made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Nashville, striking out one and working around two hits over two scoreless innings.

Teheran looks to be fully recovered from the right hip impingement that sent him to the 15-day injured list July 30, as he's already made a pair of five-inning starts for Nashville before being limited to two innings Friday. The Brewers haven't indicated that Teheran's early exit was the result of any setback with his hip; instead, the organization may just be looking to keep the right-hander healthy in case he's needed by the big club over the final two weeks of the regular season. Milwaukee doesn't have an opening in the rotation at the moment, and Teheran lacks the sort of power arsenal to be a difference maker out of the bullpen, so he may have to wait for an injury to one of the Brewers' five starters before he's activated.