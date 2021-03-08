Cain (quadriceps) was completely shut down for the past week, and time is getting tight for him to be up to speed by Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The quadriceps issue was first reported last week but was referred to as "very minor" at the time. Both Cain and manager Craig Counsell remains optimistic that Cain will be ready to go for the season opener, but that now sounds far from guaranteed. It makes plenty of sense that Cain would be slow to get up to speed this spring, as he turns 35 in April and has played just five regular-season games in the last 17 months after opting out early in the 2020 season. The Brewers will likely manage him carefully, especially in the early part of the season, something the recent signing of Jackie Bradley will help make possible.