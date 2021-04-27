site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luke Maile: Called up as injury replacement
Maile was recalled by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Maile will serve as the backup to Omar Narvaez while Manny Pina remains sidelined with a broken toe. Narvaez owns an excellent 1.051 OPS this season, so Maile may not get too many opportunities to start.
