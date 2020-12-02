Maile signed a major-league deal with the Brewers on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
It seemed likely the 29-year-old would have to settle for a minor-league deal after missing the 2020 campaign due to finger surgery, but he was able to secure a major-league contract with the Brewers. Maile is a defense-first catcher with a .198/.252/.304 slash line in 215 career games. He shouldn't fill more than a backup role and joins a catching group that includes Jacob Nottingham, Omar Narvaez and Manny Pina (knee), though that player list could change ahead of Wednesday's non-tender deadline.