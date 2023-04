Voit went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Monday's victory over the Mariners.

Voit recorded just two hits over his first 16 at-bats of the season, but he has picked up the pace, going 7-for-17 (.412) over the last four games he appeared in. He is still searching for the power, though, as his double Monday was his first extra-base hit of the season.